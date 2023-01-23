Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.00.

Cummins Stock Up 0.0 %

CMI opened at $235.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.08. Cummins has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $254.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,036.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

