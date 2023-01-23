CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,800 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the December 15th total of 1,982,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,683,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CV Sciences Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of CV Sciences stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 348,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,685. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. CV Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.18.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 million. CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 85.28% and a negative return on equity of 560.71%.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment includes manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp-based cannabidiol products through the PlusCBD brand.

