CX Institutional Has $13.44 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 182.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,921 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after buying an additional 32,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after buying an additional 55,821 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.72. 369,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,181. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.