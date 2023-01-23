CX Institutional Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy CG LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.1% in the third quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,737,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,656,000 after buying an additional 80,259 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MRK traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.51. 1,447,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,552,112. The firm has a market cap of $277.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock worth $118,007,120 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

