Cypress Capital Group Acquires 15,148 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,074,000 after acquiring an additional 124,572 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,936,000 after acquiring an additional 675,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,012 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,821,000 after acquiring an additional 569,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,093,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,448,000 after acquiring an additional 104,588 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.09. 1,832,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,669,235. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.06. The company has a market cap of $163.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.