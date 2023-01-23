Cypress Capital Group Acquires 31,165 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 220.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 489.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 37,511 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,332,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.9 %

PSX stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.87. 572,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,357. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.09. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

