Cypress Capital Group Has $2.83 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,083 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Target were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1.8% during the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $163.36. The company had a trading volume of 389,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,885. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.75.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

