Cypress Capital Group Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.2% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LOW traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.04. 520,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,516. The stock has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.58. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $240.71.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.12.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.