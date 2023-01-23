Cypress Capital Group Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 160.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VTI traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $200.79. 1,017,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,519. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.52 and a 200-day moving average of $196.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

