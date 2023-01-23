Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the December 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dana in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Insider Transactions at Dana

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $624,888.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,042.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dana

Dana Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 416,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,798,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,580,000 after purchasing an additional 932,632 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,649,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 319,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

DAN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,235. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.48 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Dana has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $23.18.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Research analysts expect that Dana will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -160.00%.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

