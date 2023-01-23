Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Short Interest Update

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 676,600 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 739,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaos

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Danaos in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaos by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Danaos by 431.6% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAC traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.68. 147,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,345. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.70. Danaos has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $107.47. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $8.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. Danaos had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 29.89%. Equities analysts predict that Danaos will post 34.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Danaos from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

