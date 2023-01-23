Decentralized Social Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.82 or 0.00042571 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $103.45 million and $475,874.49 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

