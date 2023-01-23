Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. 1,388,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,254,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 243.32% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $47.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 2,805.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 42.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

Further Reading

