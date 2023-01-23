Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Price Target to €53.00

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €52.00 ($56.52) to €53.00 ($57.61) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aperam from €47.00 ($51.09) to €48.00 ($52.17) in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aperam from €29.50 ($32.07) to €31.40 ($34.13) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aperam currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.87.

Aperam Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.84. Aperam has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.94.

Aperam Announces Dividend

Aperam Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.4804 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Aperam’s payout ratio is currently 10.30%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

