Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Price Target to €72.00

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($97.83) to €72.00 ($78.26) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LEGIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LEG Immobilien from €92.00 ($100.00) to €87.00 ($94.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of LEG Immobilien from €118.00 ($128.26) to €91.00 ($98.91) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on LEG Immobilien from €74.00 ($80.43) to €62.00 ($67.39) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded LEG Immobilien from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LEGIF opened at $77.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.47. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $134.60.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

