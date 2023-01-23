Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $53.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BWA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered BorgWarner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 86.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in BorgWarner by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

