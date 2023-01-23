Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC) Short Interest Update

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Health Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHAC. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Health Acquisition by 128.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Health Acquisition by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,001,000.

Digital Health Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DHAC opened at $10.79 on Monday. Digital Health Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34.

About Digital Health Acquisition

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

