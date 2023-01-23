DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Short Interest Up 13.8% in December

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the December 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in DocGo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 226.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the second quarter worth about $89,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocGo Price Performance

DCGO traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.45. 441,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,394. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $967.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.64. DocGo has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. DocGo had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $104.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocGo will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Articles

