Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a focus list rating and issued a $242.00 price target (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $264.27.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.7 %

DG stock opened at $230.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.97. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 51.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

