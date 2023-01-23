Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$7.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Doman Building Materials Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.38.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Shares of CWXZF opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $6.97.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

