Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Short Interest Up 15.7% in December

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 915,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 438,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCI. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $639,975.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,817.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $73,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $639,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,817.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,618 shares of company stock worth $1,617,977. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Donaldson Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.45. 78,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,108. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $62.16.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $847.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.42 million. Analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

