Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.4% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 10.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $10.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $580.90. 499,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,957. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $549.52 and a 200 day moving average of $514.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.21.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

