Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Redburn Partners began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.40. 1,146,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,246,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.09. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

