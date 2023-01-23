Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 238 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 752.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 620,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,304,000 after acquiring an additional 548,070 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,063,000 after acquiring an additional 462,988 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 76.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,177,000 after acquiring an additional 209,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,240,000 after acquiring an additional 199,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.43.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $443.23. 86,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,239. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $435.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.