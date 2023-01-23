EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Short Interest Update

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 968,800 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 846,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGP traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.84. The company had a trading volume of 123,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $217.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.70.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

