Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOI. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 179,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 97,250 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 659,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after buying an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 433,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 59,005 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 51,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 557,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 40,439 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EOI traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $15.75. 46,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,465. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $19.68.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

