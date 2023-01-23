eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average is $43.19. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of -424.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after buying an additional 8,199,123 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2,918,646.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $105,290,000 after buying an additional 2,860,274 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,634,000 after buying an additional 1,590,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,670,462,000 after buying an additional 1,158,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,140 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $80,554,000 after buying an additional 1,135,850 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.