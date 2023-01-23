Employers (NYSE:EIG) vs. Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) and Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Employers pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Progressive pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Employers pays out 52.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Progressive pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Employers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Employers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Employers alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.1% of Employers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Progressive shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Employers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Progressive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Employers $703.10 million 1.66 $119.30 million $2.00 21.52 Progressive $47.70 billion 1.56 $3.35 billion $1.41 90.11

This table compares Employers and Progressive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than Employers. Employers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progressive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Employers and Progressive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Employers 0 1 0 0 2.00 Progressive 4 6 4 0 2.00

Progressive has a consensus price target of $124.36, indicating a potential downside of 2.54%. Given Progressive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Progressive is more favorable than Employers.

Profitability

This table compares Employers and Progressive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Employers 8.10% 7.25% 2.05% Progressive 1.76% 13.51% 2.93%

Volatility & Risk

Employers has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progressive has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Progressive beats Employers on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Employers

(Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property. The Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos and recreational vehicles (RV). This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, snowmobiles, and related products. The Commercial Lines segment provides auto-related primary liability and physical damage insurance, and business-related general liability and property insurance for autos, vans, pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; and tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; as well as non-fleet and airport taxis, and black-car services. The Property segment writes residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; and acts as an agent to homeowner general liability, workers' compensation insurance, and other products. In addition, it provides reinsurance services. The company sells its products through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet through mobile devices, and over the phone. The Progressive Corporation was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.