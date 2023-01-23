Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Update

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,730,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the December 15th total of 45,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,721,283,000 after buying an additional 2,489,930 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,186,048,000 after buying an additional 4,276,415 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after buying an additional 5,598,127 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,609,000 after purchasing an additional 733,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,151,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.65.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.