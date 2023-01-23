Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.30

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 345653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73.

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 34.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 339,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 87,200 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 381,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 237,475 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 2.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

