ENI (NYSE:E) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ENI from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

ENI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE E opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 13.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ENI will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ENI by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ENI by 38.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 20,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

