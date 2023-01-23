Enjin Coin 1-Day Volume Reaches $51.76 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 19% higher against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $432.94 million and approximately $51.76 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.58 or 0.00414388 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,639.51 or 0.29089642 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00593709 BTC.
Enjin Coin Profile
Enjin Coin was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog.
