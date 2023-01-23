EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Boosted by Torray LLC

Torray LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,759 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 1.9% of Torray LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Torray LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG traded up $1.49 on Monday, reaching $134.24. 192,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,583. The firm has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.69.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 25.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cfra raised EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.