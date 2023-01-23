Estate Counselors LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Estate Counselors LLC lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.20.

McKesson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $377.11. 285,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,615. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $377.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.11. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $237.61 and a 12-month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.