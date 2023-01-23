Estate Counselors LLC Has $524,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.86. 1,382,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,376,729. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.88. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.