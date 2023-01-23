Estate Counselors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Estate Counselors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,655 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.96. The company had a trading volume of 561,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,930. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.80. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

