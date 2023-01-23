Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $380.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $365.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Everest Re Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $369.25.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $338.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $361.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.89) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,759 shares of company stock worth $2,171,162 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Re Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.