Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Short Interest Update

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 663,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 42.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Everi during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Everi during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of EVRI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.76. 183,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,893. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.35. Everi has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.66 million. Everi had a return on equity of 57.84% and a net margin of 23.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVRI. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Everi

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.