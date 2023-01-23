Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Short Interest Update

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,490,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 9,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.39. The company had a trading volume of 980,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,376. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.09. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $84.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $523.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 15,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

