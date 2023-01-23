Expedia Group (EXPE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/19/2023 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/28/2022 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $122.00 to $108.00.

12/7/2022 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,478. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.44. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get Expedia Group Inc alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.