Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Short Interest Down 9.4% in December

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 8,410,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,226. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.49. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $118.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

