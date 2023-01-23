Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 201,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.
Exscientia Price Performance
EXAI traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.90. 63,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,047. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exscientia has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88.
Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 18.43% and a negative net margin of 405.81%. The business had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exscientia will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Exscientia Company Profile
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
