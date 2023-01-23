Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 201,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Exscientia Price Performance

EXAI traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.90. 63,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,047. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exscientia has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 18.43% and a negative net margin of 405.81%. The business had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exscientia will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAI. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the third quarter worth $176,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Exscientia during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,811,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after purchasing an additional 708,460 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Exscientia by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,639,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after buying an additional 25,554 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 3rd quarter worth $3,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Exscientia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.