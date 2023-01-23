F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on FFIV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at F5
In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $351,911.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,727. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5
F5 Price Performance
NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,594. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $227.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.39 and its 200-day moving average is $151.43.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.17 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.
F5 Company Profile
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
