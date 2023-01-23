F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $351,911.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,727. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

F5 Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of F5 by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of F5 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in F5 by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,594. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $227.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.39 and its 200-day moving average is $151.43.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.17 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.