Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Short Interest Up 6.1% in December

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,020,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 13,220,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.99. 3,386,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,021,288. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.48.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FAST. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter worth $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter worth $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 53.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in Fastenal by 33.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

