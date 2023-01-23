Fastly Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 13,601 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 68% compared to the average daily volume of 8,090 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 10,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $106,936.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 377,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,393 shares of company stock worth $5,113,437. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Fastly by 114.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,682,000 after buying an additional 3,989,496 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 65.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,322,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,855,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,899,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,843,000 after purchasing an additional 582,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Trading Up 2.4 %

Fastly stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.49. 1,403,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,066. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. Fastly has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.26 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. Research analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fastly in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.39.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

