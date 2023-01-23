Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Director Sells C$139,370.00 in Stock

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total transaction of C$139,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 779,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,746,195.

Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 12th, Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 25,000 shares of Filo Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total transaction of C$604,900.00.

CVE:FIL traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 191,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,999. Filo Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$11.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIL. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

