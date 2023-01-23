FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Short Interest Up 14.8% in December

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 890,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 54.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FinVolution Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FinVolution Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 184,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 136,459 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, China Renaissance reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 target price on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of FINV stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 198,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,091. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $5.64.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $417.72 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 22.59%.

FinVolution Group operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform is empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

