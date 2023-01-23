First Pacific Advisors LP Acquires 125 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HCA traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $265.05. 315,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,440. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.04. The firm has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at $44,673,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,030. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

