First Pacific Advisors LP Acquires 14,790 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 789,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for about 1.8% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of Marriott International worth $110,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Marriott International by 51.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.23. 170,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,565. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.14 and its 200 day moving average is $154.03. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

