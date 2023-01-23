First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,927,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTRI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.64. 314,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,288. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $17.26.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

(Get Rating)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.